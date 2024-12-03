Legendary coach Bud Wright resigns at Sheridan after administration’s ultimatum

Sheridan football coach Bud Wright is entering his 60th season of high school football in the 2024 season. He's shown in August 2024. (WISH Photo)

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — After 60 years coaching Indiana high school football teams, Hall of Fame coach Larry “Bud” Wright has resigned as head coach at Sheridan High School.

Wright said he was given an ultimatum by the current administration telling him he could resign or be fired. After consideration, Wright decided to resign.

Wright led the Blackhawks for 59 of his 60 years as a head coach. His teams have won nine state championships over three decades.