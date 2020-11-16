Sports

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda hospitalized

Feb 23, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda looks on prior to a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch. (Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports/via CNN)
by: Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
Posted: / Updated:

 (CNN) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in California.

The Dodgers said that the 93-year-old Hall of Famer is in intensive care and is resting comfortably in a hospital in Orange County.

Less than a month ago, Lasorda was in the stands as the Dodgers won the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas.

Lasorda managed the world champions from 1976 to 1996 and was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

As manager, he steered the Dodgers to two World Series titles and won 1,599 games during his career.

Trending Headlines

He was the first National League manager to win two pennants in the first two seasons.

Lasorda also managed the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic baseball team in the 2000 Sydney Games.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Quiet and seasonal stretch

News /

Thousands of cars form lines to collect food in Texas

News /

Trump tweets words ‘he won’; says vote rigged, not conceding

Election /

Monday’s Forecast

Weather /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.