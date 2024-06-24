Legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky praises Indy during U.S. Olympic Trials

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis left its mark on the swimming world over the past week.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials took place June 15-23 inside Lucas Oil Stadium and broke multiple attendance records.

In fact, by the end of the week, over 285,000 fans attended the meet, a “60% increase from the previous total attendance record at Swimming Olympic Trials,” according to USA Swimming.

It was the first swim meet held in an NFL stadium.

“One of USA Swimming’s main goals, aside from remaining the best swimming nation in the world, is to promote our sport and expose it to new audiences,” said USA Swimming President and CEO Tim Hinchey III in a news release. “As a host city, Indianapolis has exceeded our expectations, with the most tickets we’ve ever sold for an event. This overwhelming support is a testament to the growing popularity of the top Olympic sport and a promising sign for its growth.”

The most attended night of the meet was on Wednesday, June 19, when 22,209 fans watched the swimmers compete.

It was the second time during the meet the record was broken. On opening night, Saturday, June 15, a record-breaking 20,689 fans were at the stadium.

One swimmer who drew big crowds throughout the entire week was Katie Ledecky.

“The whole week was incredibly exciting,” Ledecky said.

Ledecky is widely considered one of the greatest swimmers of all-time, having collected seven Olympic gold medals. She also has 21 World Championship titles.

Ledecky spoke to the media on Sunday evening before the final events of the meet, and she said she was impressed with Indy.

“Just a really exciting time here in Indy,” Ledecky said. “I think this venue blew away our expectations. The fans that came out and supported us – that was incredible. Getting to share it with some family and friends was really nice. I’m excited now to head to Paris.”

The 2024 Summer Olympics begin July 26 in Paris.

“I don’t know if anything can really match Indy, but I think it’ll be a similar feeling to here and to past Olympics, just having fans from all over the world there and, obviously, racing everyone from all over the world,” Ledecky said.