Let Rowdie deliver baseball gifts (and a rose) to your valentine

For $125, Indianapolis minor-league baseball fans can get a limited-edition Rowdie Valentine's T-shirt and two box seats for any 2024 home game, plus added goodies for their valentines. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Indians)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — That furry baseball lover once voted Funniest Mascot by Vanity Bear is selling bundles of love to share on Valentine’s Day.

The Indianapolis minor-league baseball team reports sales began Friday of “Rowdie’s Valentine’s Surprise.”

For $80, Rowdie will deliver one ’47 Adult Red Circle City Clean Up Cap, one Nothing Bundt Cakes “bundtlet,” and one hand-delivered rose. That’s called the Circle City Bundle.

Or, for $125, fans can get the Circle City Bundle plus a limited-edition Rowdie Valentine’s T-shirt and two box seats for any 2024 home game. That’s called a Gametime Bundle.

Now, here’s the fine print.

Supplies are limited. Orders will be delivered within a 40-mile radius of the baseball team’s downtown Indianapolis home, Victory Field. Act fast; orders must be placed online by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 8. Once ordered, a Rowdie Crew member will reach out to coordinate the delivery time.