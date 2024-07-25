‘Let’s Go Streaking’: Indiana baseball team holds unusual promotion

The Dubois County Bombers play a game at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Dubois County Bombers via Facebook)

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WISH) — To celebrate “one of the best pastimes in sports,” Huntingburg’s Dubois County Bombers will host an unusual event on Thursday night.

The team provided the following statement on a Facebook post:

“NOTE FROM BOMBERS OWNERSHIP: We’ve received MULTIPLE anonymous calls today from fans telling us they will be streaking onto the field during tonight’s game, in spirit of this unique promo night. We want to be very clear:

1. You WILL be chased by our private security, potentially tackled, and likely arrested.

2. You will ALSO receive free season tickets for life.

Risk. Reward.

Gates open at 5:30pm. First pitch at 6:30. See you tonight!”

A summer collegiate baseball team, the Dubois County Bombers play in the Ohio Valley League, a wooden bat league consisting of 12 teams playing throughout Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

League Stadium, home of the Bombers, was originally built in 1894 and was one of the fields used in the 1992 sports comedy drama film “A League of Their Own.” In 1991, the original field and grandstand were renovated and expanded by Columbia Pictures for the filming of “A League Of Their Own.” Tom Hanks, Rosie O’Donnell, and Madonna starred in this instant classic baseball film about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). The film’s main characters played for the Rockford Peaches, whose home games were filmed at League Stadium.

Original advertisements and props from the film still remain along the outfield fence of the ballpark.

(Provided Photo/A League of Their Own Movie via Facebook)

The stadium has seen its share of great ballplayers, including a pitching appearance by all-time great Satchel Paige in 1962.

In 1996, professional baseball came to League Stadium when the Dubois County Dragons of the Heartland League were formed. The league folded in 1998 after three seasons, but professional baseball wasn’t gone for long. The Frontier League’s Dubois Country Dragons started play at the stadium in 1999. The Dragons played at the stadium from 1999-2002 before moving to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In 2005, baseball returned again with the arrival of the Dubois County Bombers of the Central Illinois Collegiate League (CICL). In 2009, the Bombers joined the Prospect League before eventually migrating over to the Ohio Valley League in 2013. The Bombers competed in the Ohio Valley League until 2023 before then accepting an invitation to return to the Prospect League, now one of the most competitive and nationally-recognized baseball leagues in the nation.

Tickets can be bought at this link.