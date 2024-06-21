Lilly King gets engaged immediately after her race at the Olympic swimming trials

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 20: Lilly King of the United States looks on prior to the Women's 200m breaststoke final on Day Six of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Swimmer Lilly King might be aiming for Olympic glory next month, but she got at least one of her rings early after her longtime boyfriend proposed to her following her race at the US Olympic trials.

After coming second in the 200m breaststroke final in Indianapolis on Thursday, the double Olympic gold medallist was greeted by boyfriend James Wells on the pool deck.

After telling her that he didn’t regret “moving halfway across the country” to be with her, he then got down on one knee to pop the question.

“Oh my god,” King said as Wells went down on one knee, before exclaiming “Yes, yes!”

Wells said that having the trials in King’s home state had provided the “perfect opportunity” for a proposal.

“It means so much for her to be here in front of this crowd,” he added.

King had already qualified for her third Summer Games by winning the 100m breaststroke final on Monday.

After winning gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke at Rio 2016, King was part of the US team to claim gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay at the same Games.

She won the 100m breaststroke world title in world record time a year later at the 2019 World Championships, and helped the US break the 4x100m medley relay world record.

At the Tokyo Olympics, she won bronze medals in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke.