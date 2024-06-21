Lilly King qualifies for second event in the Olympics

Lilly King swims during a Women's 200 breaststroke semifinal heat Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Qualifying for just one event wasn’t enough for Evansville native and Indiana graduate Lilly King. She finished second in the 200-meter breaststroke final on Thursday, qualifying for the Olympics.

It wasn’t easy though. She was trailing Alex Walsh for second place by .7 seconds after 150 meters. It looked like King was going to finish in third, just missing out on the Olympics for the 200-meter.

But, she charged hard in the final 25 meters and beat Walsh by just under a half second.

She also qualified in the 100-meter breaststroke on Monday, placing first in that race. She’s also still the world record holder for the 100-meter breaststroke, setting that record back in 2017.

King is the first swimmer from the United States to swim in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke in three straight Olympics.

Not only did she qualify for the Olympics on Thursday, but she also got engaged. Her boyfriend proposed to her right after the 200-meter breaststroke final.