‘There will be a new CEO’ | Greg Norman talks future with LIV Golf

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – LIV Golf is coming to Indiana.

For the first time in the league’s short history, LIV Golf will hold a tournament in the Hoosier State, when LIV Golf Indianapolis takes place Aug. 15-17, 2025 at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield.

News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff spoke exclusively with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman on Thursday at the golf club.

Norman said when LIV Golf looked at the golf course, it was a “no-brainer” that it could host an event.

“The indicators are telling us we made the smartest decision (to play at Chatham Hills),” Norman said.

Norman has been LIV Golf’s CEO since Oct. 2021, prior to the league’s first official season (2022).

Multiple reports though late last month said that LIV Golf was planning to hire former Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Scott O’Neil as the next CEO of the golf league, ultimately replacing Norman in the role.

Chernoff asked Norman on Thursday if he still hoped to remain CEO.

“I’ve seen it (LIV Golf) come from a business model on paper to giving birth on the golf course to where it is today,” Norman said. “So, I will always be… Is there going to be a new CEO? Yes. There will be a new CEO. I’m fine with that. Will I always have a place and be involved with LIV to some capacity? Yes. I’ll always have that. Because the impact that has been created in the game of golf by LIV, I’ve had a small, small piece of that, which I’m proud of.”

There is no doubt that there has been controversy at times since LIV Golf was formed. In fact, the league and the PGA Tour have had multiple disagreements since LIV Golf’s creation, which also, at times, have created rifts between some of the biggest golfers in the world.

“Competition was a great thing for them (PGA Tour) too,” Norman said. “Now they got an injection from SSG (Strategic Sports Group) of $1.5 billion. Great for the PGA Tour, wonderful. So everywhere you look – In the first couple years, everybody was lambasting us. And now all of a sudden, everybody’s trying to follow us. And I think everybody should take a step back and say, ‘Oh my gosh. How good has this been for the game of golf?’”

Norman told Chernoff that he thinks “the game is in a much better place today than it was a year ago.”

To date, there are three LIV Golf events scheduled in the United States for the league’s 2025 season. LIV Golf Dallas takes place in June, while LIV Golf Chicago and LIV Golf Indianapolis will take place in August.

“The United States has been a tough market to penetrate for the last three years because we have had a lot of head winds,” Norman said. “But, now, people are understanding the product that we are in the rightful place. We want to co-exist within the golf ecosystem, which we are showing everybody. And our product has a tremendous economic impact to the area.”

WISH-TV, along with the CW Network, is the home of LIV Golf.