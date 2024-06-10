Local golfers compete in Epson Tour at Otter Creek in Columbus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Epson Tour is making a stop in Columbus, Indiana, and local athletes will be featured in the competition.

Annabelle Pancake from Zionsville and Cailyn Henderson from Westfield will be competing at the Otter Creek Championship.

For Pancake, playing in a professional tournament in her home state is a big honor.

“To be able to have the support from family and friends and get to play a course we’re familiar with is really exciting,” Pancake said.

It’s a big family weekend for both golfers. Pancake will have her dad as her caddy and Henderson’s grandparents will be making the trip as well.

Otter Creek is a familiar course for both Pancake and Henderson. They both played in junior golf tournaments there.

As for Pancake’s mentality for the weekend, it’s patience.

“You want to be in contention at the end of the week but (I) don’t want to take it for granted,” Pancake said. “Just stay patient and try and make as many birdies as possible.”

Erica Shepherd from Greenwood will also be competing.

The Epson Tour is the qualifying tour for the LPGA. It has grown from 15 tournaments and $1.5 million in prize money to 20 events and $5 million in prize money in the last 10 years. The Epson Tour also has 600 graduates that played in the LPGA Tour, winning 480 LPGA titles.

The Otter Creek Golf Course is hosting its first professional event in over 25 years. It is one of five tournaments on the Epson Tour to have a purse of $300,000 or more.

“We are excited to bring the Otter Creek Championship to Otter Creek Golf Course and give the amazing golf fans of Columbus and surrounding areas a chance to witness the future of the LPGA up close,” Austin Wright, Director of Golf, Otter Creek, said in a news release. “This golf course was made to host high-level championships and will provide an unparalleled experience for the Epson Tour players and the Otter Creek Golf community.”

The Otter Creek Championship will have 144 golfers competing from over 30 countries. The event will run from June 10 through June 16.