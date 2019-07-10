Tyler Trent posthumously awarded Stuart Scott ENSPIRE honor

BLOOMINGTON, IN – NOVEMBER 24: Purdue fan Tyler Trent holds the Ol’ Oaken Bucket following the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Tyler Trent has earned another standing ovation. This time a room full of sports stars delivered it as ESPN presented the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE award in memory of the Purdue superfan.

The event was held Tuesday night in Los Angeles as part of the lead-up to the network’s ESPY Awards.

The ENSPIRE award honors people who have used sports as a way to create a positive influence.

Trent gained countless admirers for his courage and spirit as he fought a deadly form of cancer.

Tyler’s father, Tony Trent, said it was always Tyler’s dream to be on the big stage and that he would watch Stuart Scott’s speech from the ESPY’s almost every night.

The Trent family will receive $100,000 along with the award. The family will give $50,000 to Riley Hospital and $25,000 each to Purdue University Center for Cancer Research and the Jimmy V Foundation.

Tuesday night’s event will air next week on ESPN.