Longtime Indiana State baseball coach steps down

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Athletics has another coaching search on its hands.

After losing men’s basketball coach Josh Schertz to Saint Louis after a run at the NIT, the Sycamores baseball team is now looking for a new leader. Longtime head coach Mitch Hannahs officially resigned from his post in Terre Haute Saturday. Hannahs heads to Florida to be the new skipper of the University of South Florida Bulls.

The Sycamores won 30-plus games in seven of the 11 seasons Hannahs was the head coach. During that time, he led the Sycamores to the NCAA Regional five times, including the last two years. This year, the Sycamores lost to Kentucky in the Lexington Regional. In 2023, TCU knocked ISU out of the Super Regionals. This stretch marked the first time in program history the Sycamores have played in the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Hannahs was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year, and leaves Terre Haute with 355 wins at his alma mater — second all-time in Sycamores baseball history. Hannahs was inducted into ISU’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

“Indiana State will always be home to me and my family,” Hannahs said in a university news release. “I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to coach at my alma mater. The relationships that have been built with our players, staff, campus community, and the Wabash Valley made this a really difficult decision for Amy and I. A special thank you to Coach Warn and Steve DeGroote for bringing me to ISU many years ago. It has been everything they said it would be.”

University president Mike Godard and Interim Director of Athletics Angie Lansing will now start a national search for Hannahs’ replacement.

“It’s hard to put into words what Coach Hannahs has meant to Indiana State University as both a player and a coach,” Lansing said. “We have been extremely fortunate for his presence in our department. His leadership has been greatly appreciated during his time at ISU. We thank him for the strong relationships he has built with so many, the mentorship of our student-athletes and the national exposure he has brought to our program. We wish him and the Hannahs family nothing but the best.”