Los Angeles wildfires cause NFL Wild Card game to move to Arizona

Smokes from a wildfire rises over the Los Angeles Rams NFL football practice facility in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham)

NEW YORK (WISH) — The NFL announced on Thursday that the Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

This decision was made in the interest of public safety due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.

The Palisades fire has burned through over 17,000 acres, which is nearly 27 miles. It is the most destructive fire in L.A. history.

There are five total fires burning that cover over 45 square miles.

The decision was made after consulting with public officials, the two teams, and the NFL Players Association.