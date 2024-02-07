Search
Lucas Oil Stadium installs giant NBA All-Star banner

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –NBA All-Star Game weekend in downtown Indianapolis is days away.

To showcase how close Indianapolis is to the celebration, Lucas Oil Stadium has installed an NBA All-Star banner across the giant glass window. Time-lapse photography showed crews putting up the giant banner on Tuesday.

Lucas Oil Stadium will serve as a multipurpose venue for the NBA All-Star Saturday night events, which will include the slam dunk contest, the 3-point contest, and a skills challenge.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

