Man accused of setting Ugandan Olympic athlete on fire dies from burns

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan hospital says a man accused of dousing gasoline on an Ugandan Olympic athlete, causing her death days later, has succumbed to burns sustained in the attack.

The suspect was admitted at the Moi Referral Hospital in the western Eldoret city for burns covering 30% of his body. He is alleged to have sustained the injuries after setting on fire Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who died last Thursday with 80% of burns on her body.

The athlete’s father told reporters last week that the suspect, his daughter’s former boyfriend, was stalking and threatening her and the family had informed police.