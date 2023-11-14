Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over death of U.S. hockey player Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson - seen here playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 - died last month in an incident during a hockey game in England. One person has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter for his death. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

(CNN) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson last month, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Johnson died after sustaining a cut to the neck while playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in England on October 28.

A Sheffield coroner’s report found that the 29-year-old “sustained an incised wound to the neck caused by the skate of another player” and later died in hospital as a result of the injury.

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said in a police statement.

“We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”

The police statement added that the man arrested remains in police custody.

Following Johnson’s death, which the Panthers described in a statement on October 29 as a “freak accident,” there has been increased focus on player safety in ice hockey, particularly on whether protective neck guards should be more widely worn.

“Adam’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world,” Horsfall said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.