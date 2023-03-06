March Madness infects Indianapolis early!

The March Madness logo is shown March 20, 2021, on the court during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Indianapolis (WISH) — Automatic bids to the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are on the line in Indianapolis this week.

The 2023 Horizon League Championship for both men and women, will be decided today and Tuesday at the Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Monday’s slate of games includes women’s No. 1 seed Green Bay vs. No. 6 seed Purdue Fort Wayne at noon. Followed by No. 2 seed Cleveland State vs. No. 5 seed Northern Kentucky at 2:30 p.m.

On the men’s side, Monday’s games include No. 1 seed Youngstown State vs. No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. and No. 2 seed Milwaukee vs. No. 3 seed Cleveland State at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday the women’s championship game will tip off at noon with the men’s championship decided at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at HorizonLeague.com/indy, Ticketmaster or at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office at 1202 E. 38th St. in Indianapolis.

Games can also be watched on ESPN networks.