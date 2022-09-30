Sports

Marvel Universe to take center stage at Sunday’s Colts-Titans game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday when the Colts host one of their AFC Division rivals, the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts are collaborating all season long with Marvel Entertainment for a series of special promotions and events featuring Marvel characters and content, with special emphasis on the home AFC South games against the Titans on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 16, and the Houston Texans in January.

Stephanie Pemberton, Colts spokesperson, stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about the partnership between the team and Marvel.

“We started talking to Marvel almost a year ago, just brainstorming ideas around how we could work together and have some fun with the Colts and with superheroes,” Pemberton said. “Sunday’s game is our first marvel game of a three-game series. We’ve got a lot of fun Marvel-themed giveaways for our fans. We’ve got a comic book that we’re going to be giving out to fans. We’ve got a coloring book for kiddos, and we’ve got coozies out in Touchdown Town.”

Highlights of Sunday’s special Marvel event include:

Appearances by Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, and Spider-Man at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town

Touchdown Town Marvel can coolers

Volume 1 of the “Indianapolis Colts Pigskin Pandemonium” limited-edition comic

Colts-Marvel Pro Shop collection

Blue and Colts Cheerleaders in custom-designed, Marvel-inspired hero uniforms

Single game tickets to Sunday’s game are sold out, Pemberton says, but tickets to games against the Jaguars and Texans are still available.

Fans can head to the team’s website for event updates and special Marvel-themed content.