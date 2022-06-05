Sports

Matt Ryan’s fiery moment at OTAs applauded by pro bowl teammate

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA offseason workouts on June 1, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt Ryan had seen enough, this past week at the Colts’ optional organized team activities, multiple mistakes by the offense during a walkthrough led to a side of Ryan his new teammates hadn’t seen yet, according to two-time pro bowl Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner.

Buckner believes this message won’t be forgotten by any Colts players ahead of Ryan’s first training camp in Indianapolis.

“He is a true pro man, the impact that he has had so far as a leader inside the locker room, it is unbelievable to see,” Buckner said. “Two days ago, we are going through walkthrough, almost at the tail end of walkthrough, and the offense had some errors. He got the whole offense into a huddle and just ripped them a new one.”

“Just being able to see that, seeing him take charge and command of the offense in such a short period of time, and also to see the guys respond in a positive way to it, it has just been awesome to see. It drives the defense to be on our game, too,” Buckner said.

It appears there are few questions on offense about how the 13-year veteran under center handles repeated mental errors.

Accountability amongst players in the Colts locker room has long been a crucial theme echoed by General Manager Chris Ballard, and Ryan clearly isn’t tiptoeing around his new home.

The Colts hold mandatory minicamp from Tuesday through Thursday at the Colts Complex before summer break begins.