Max Clark hosts holiday slugfest for local baseball prospects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detroit Tigers prospect and Indiana native, Max Clark, paid it forward in a big way with an event in his hometown of Franklin, Indiana. Clark showcased some of the state’s best amateur baseball players.

Dec. 14, some of the best high school and college baseball players in the state took part in the inaugural Max Clark Holiday Slugfest event at Powerhouse Athletics.

Clark teamed up with Prep Baseball Report Indiana for the event which was highlighted all over social media after a number of players showed off some serious power in the batter’s box.

“Thankful to have hosted my first event as a professional. For years, I have dreamt of hosting something in order to give back to my community. This game has blessed me so much, and this is only the start of giving back. Until next year!” Clark said on X.

“It was a special event – there was a ton of elite high school players competing alongside Max and other high-end pro/college players like Bryce Eblin (White Sox), Tyler Cerny and Andrew Wiggins (Indiana). It made for a super competitive atmosphere and something we want to make an annual thing. That’s just who Max is – he loves his community and supporters. The impact he makes on players in this community is immense & this weekend is just one of many ways he is able to inspire youth players across Indiana.” Cooper Trinkle, scouting director for Prep Baseball Report, Indiana said.

Clark was named the Detroit Tigers minor league player of the year this past season just a year after being taken 3rd overall in the 2023 MLB draft out of Franklin High School.