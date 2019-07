INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pat McAfee has a new gig.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter is joining ESPN for Thursday night college football games.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said McAfee will provide color commentary on the broadcasts. He’ll also makes appearances on the show “Get Up,” according to Schefter.

Schefter also revealed that McAfee considered a return to the NFL.

McAfee retired from the NFL following the 2016 season.

He has since worked with Barstool Sports and WWE.