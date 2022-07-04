Sports

McLaughlin picks up IndyCar victory in front of his parents

Scott McLaughlin, center, celebrates in Victory Circle after winning an IndyCar auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
by: Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Scott McLaughlin has picked up his second career IndyCar victory, which may go down as one of the most special wins of his career.

The New Zealander won at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with his nervous parents watching from pit lane. McLaughlin had not seen his family in 31 months because of the pandemic, but his parents were finally able to leave New Zealand in May to attend the Indianapolis 500.

Their trip covers nine IndyCar races. It took four to see their only son drive his Team Penske entry to victory lane. He had won three consecutive V8 Supercars championships in Australia.

