Sports

Messi among 4 PSG players with COVID, 3 more Liverpool cases

PSG's Lionel Messi during the French League One soccer match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

(AP) — Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain players announced as testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s return to playing after a brief winter break.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is uncertain when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be able to return to France, or whether he can recover in time to play away to Lyon in the league next Sunday.

Liverpool announced three further suspected coronavirus cases ahead of kickoff at Chelsea on Sunday with goalkeeper Alisson, forward Roberto Firmino and defender Joel Matip isolating.

Manager Jürgen Klopp had already entered isolation and missed the trip to London.