Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Miami defensive lineman Kendrick Norton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Dolphins say Norton suffered injuries in a “serious” car crash. The team said in a statement Thursday, July 4, 2019, that 22-year-old Norton’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, but offered few other details. The crash happened late Thursday near Miami.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash that required his left arm to be amputated.

Sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the injuries in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho says the Ford F250 Norton was driving crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned early Thursday on State Road 836 near Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rendered aid to 22-year-old Norton, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Norton played at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2018. He spent much of last season on their practice squad. The Dolphins signed him in December.