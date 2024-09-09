Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill detained by police before season opener

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after his team's 20-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI (WISH) — Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by Miami police hours before the team’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, sparking controversy and widespread attention.

According to police, Hill was pulled over for speeding. A video of the incident shows Hill on the ground with multiple officers involved. The altercation has raised concerns about the level of force used.

Hill was issued a speeding ticket but was otherwise released. The video of the arrest has drawn criticism for the force employed by the officers.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, condemned the officers’ actions.

“Tyreek was just trying to get to work,” Rosenhaus said. “For the police officers to detain him, handcuff him, and put him on the ground like that — it’s just devastating.”

Hill weighed in after the game, which the Dolphins won.

“Obviously everyone has bad apples in every situation you know so I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on both ends, on my end and then also Miami-Dade that way we can team together and do something positive for the community,” he said.

A Dolphins teammate who attempted to intervene was also detained briefly. Both Hill and his teammate were eventually released.