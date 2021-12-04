Sports

Michigan football to honor Oxford victims with jersey patch

(WISH) — Michigan announced that its players will wear jersey patches in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game to pay tribute to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting that happened Tuesday.

“We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong,” Michigan Football said in a tweet.

Players’ uniforms will feature a special logo that reads “TM 42” with four blue hearts.

The “TM” and “42” honor Tate Myre, a football player who lost his life in the shooting.

The four hearts represent Myre and three other students whose lives were lost — Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling.

Michigan said that the shape of the patch is Oxford High School’s “Block O,” meant to pay tribute to “all victims, survivors and community members.”