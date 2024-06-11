Midwest Prospect League tournament brings mega talent, big bucks to Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Some of the nation’s top amateur baseball players will be in Westfield this week for the annual Midwest Prospect League.

The event, which is put on by Bullpen Tournaments, has been around since 2006 and has grown into one of the premiere showcase events in the country.

“We have 450 teams attending and 150 to 250 pro scouts and college recruitment coordinators coming” said Blake Hibler, president of Bullpen Tournaments. “They know they’re going to see of the best players in the Great Lakes all in one place.”

The tournament is one of the largest in the Midwest and is a huge boom to the local economy. Bullpen estimates over 13,000 people will visit with an economic impact of more than $11 million.

“They’re going to see the next generation of talent from the region. Almost every midwestern player who has been drafted by an MLB team over the past decade has played in the Midwest Prospect League.”

That list includes players such as Franklin, Indiana’s own Max Clark, who was drafted third overall by the Detroit Tigers in 2023, to current major leaguers and a former first-round pick, Jarred Kelenic.

According to Hibler, the tournament has become so popular that Bullpen had to turn away a number of teams this year.

The event will run from Tuesday to Sunday at Grand Park Sports Campus, and is open to the public.

Gate fees are $30 for a weekend pass; $25 for a discounted weekend pass; $15 for a day pass; and $12.50 for a discounted day pass. Discounted passes are available to ages 7-12, ages 65 and older; and military and first responders with valid IDs. Children 6 and younger are admitted free.