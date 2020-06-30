Minor League Baseball cancels season, so no Indians games at Victory Field in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Minor League Baseball on Tuesday said its cancelling the 2020 season, so Victory Field won’t be having Indianapolis Indians games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, the baseball park that opened in 1996 attracted 586,860 fans, according to Ballpark Digest.

In addition to the Indians, other minor league teams in South Bend and Fort Wayne made similar announcements Tuesday.

Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indians, said, “We are indeed looking at hosting alternate events at Victory Field, and expect to announce those in the coming days.”

The Indians said in an online post:

“With disappointment and sadness, today we learned that Major League Baseball has advised it will not provide players to the teams of Minor League Baseball in 2020 due to the many COVID-19 related challenges that would accompany staffing team rosters for a two-month season, resulting in the cancellation of this season. The 2020 campaign was set to be the Tribe’s 119th consecutive season of operation. And like every season before, we were looking forward to spending many days and nights at Victory Field with you celebrating Indians wins, enjoying postgame fireworks and soaking up the summer sunshine. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to those who have been affected by COVID-19 during this unimaginable time. To the frontline healthcare and essential workers helping our community push forward every day to keep us safe, we can’t thank you enough. The way our community has responded to these challenging times has been an inspiration. “Please continue to stay safe and healthy. We thank you for your continued support and greatly anticipate the return of baseball at Victory Field in 2021.” Statement from Indianapolis Indians

The online post has further information, such as answers to ticket questions, for fans.

Major League Baseball teams have been calling up players from the minors to play on “taxi squads,” which practice with MLB players at their home parks. The Pirates on Sunday called up eight Indianapolis Indians plays to join Pittsburgh’s taxi squad. A week ago, MLB issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic following months of acrimony over the number of games and players’ salaries.

The Indians said in each MLB team will carry 60 players — 30 on their active roster for the first two weeks of the season, then 28, and then down to 26. When MLB teams are on the road, they can carry up to three taxi-squad players, selecting from the 30-34 players who aren’t on the active roster at the time.

The taxi squads for every MLB team will practice at minor league stadiums across the country, but the Pirates have chosen their affiliate in Altoona to host their practices.