MLB All-Star Futures Game will have some Indiana flavor

Max Clark #31 of the Detroit Tigers signs autographs after the 2024 Spring Breakout Game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 16, 2024, in Lakeland, Florida. (Scott Audette/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hoosier state will be well represented in this year’s MLB All-Star Futures Game.

Both Franklin, Indiana, native Max Clark and Holland, Indiana, native Colson Montgomery have been named to the rosters.

The Futures Game is part of MLB All-Star Week. The Futures Game is scheduled for 4 p.m. July 14 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers.

Clark, who was drafted by the Detroit Tigers with the third overall pick in 2023, leads the Florida State League this season with 47 RBI and five home runs in 64 games.

Montgomery, selected by the Chicago White Sox in the first round of the 2021 draft, has been playing in Triple-A this season. He’s hitting .213 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.

MLB.com ranks Clark as the No. 10th overall prospect in the minor leagues and describes his development so far like this: