Experience racecars and monster engines inside Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just steps away from the Colts field, you can get up close and personal with monster racecars and monster engines.

“This is just raw power, and you kind of get a look at how raw they really are,” Morgan Lucas, who raced top fuel dragsters professionally for over a decade, said. “You never get used to the adrenaline rush.”

His face lights up when talking about the dragster he raced.

“It’s a 500 cubic inch engine,” Lucas said. “Each cylinder having a bomb go off each time the motor turns a revolution.”

That dragster is now prominently displayed in the north end zone entrance to Lucas Oil Stadium for anyone coming to enjoy a Colts game.

“For people to be able to come up, and touch, and feel, and see this it’s really a sense of pride,” Lucas said.

The Lucas family is also proud of the other things displayed around the north end zone entrance.

“Every one of the cars, and boats, and airplanes in here have all been actual vehicles that have been on the track at some point in time,” Lucas said.

He wants people to be inspired when they walk through this area of the stadium.

“Hopefully this excites some young kids to understand cars and engines and, you know, maybe continue some of that generational aspect of where we came from from a racing standpoint. But, also, how these things have really been the evolution of gas powered engines to these giant monsters that are doing things that really shouldn’t be done,” Lucas said.