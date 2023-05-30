Search
‘100 Days to Indy’ finale set to air in June

Fans poses for a photo at the CW Sports booth featuring a "100 Days to Indy" car in advanced of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, 2023, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The sixth and final episode of “100 Days to Indy,” a look at the IndyCar Series during the 2023 Indianapolis 500, is set to air at 9 p.m. June 8 on WISH-TV and the CW Network.

Expect a one-hour or two-hour end to the series.

On Thursday, the hourlong series premiere will re-air on WISH-TV at 9 p.m. The premiere episode looks at the rivalry among members of Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing during the first races of the IndyCar season.

Stream earlier episodes of “100 Days to Indy” on The CW website. The finale named “The Big Dance” will be online June 9.

