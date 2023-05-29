Search
2023 Indy 500 wrapup: The best of the race

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

Video from this story is from News 8 at 5 p.m. May 29, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here are some of the most popular stories after Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, plus a couple of new interviews that happened Monday.

Josef Newgarden finally relishes an Indy 500 win: He had passed Marcus Ericsson in a last-lap sprint to the finish a day earlier, and was back Monday at the mostly empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway for all the spoils. 

Winner’s photos: Take a look at a gallery of the pictures taken Monday of winner Newgarden.

Flying tire investigation: IndyCar owner Roger Penske says that he is certain series officials will investigate what led to a wheel coming loose during a crash in the Indianapolis 500, which ended up sailing over the catch fence and grandstands before landing on a parked automobile.

2023 Indy 500 post-race fast facts: Here are a few tidbits from the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Snake Pit scenes at 2023 Indy 500: Our photo video captures the fan fun, minus DJ Diesel, at the Snake Pit’s electronic dance music concert during Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Roger Penske’s letter to fans: “Welcome to another historic edition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing!’”

Want more? Check out WISHTV.com’s Month of May page for an entire month of Indy 500 fun.

