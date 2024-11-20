Schedule announced for 2025 Brickyard Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 21: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 21, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Three days of on-track action are returning to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Brickyard Weekend on July 25-27, 2025.

Tuesday, IMS announced that the lineup has the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 on Saturday, July 26, and the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard Weekend on Sunday, July 27.

The full practice and qualifying schedule, including Friday, July 27, will be shared at a later date.

“As fans start their holiday shopping, the inclusion of Friday tickets is a great incentive to give the gift of Brickyard Weekend. Tickets for all 2025 marquee events at IMS went on sale a few weeks ago, and fans can now add Friday of Brickyard Weekend to their plans. Other than renewal, buying now continues to provide the best available seats at the lowest prices we offer,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release.

Friday’s practice session tickets are $15. Saturday tickets start at $35. And Sunday tickets start at $40. Kids 15 and under are admitted free with an adult ticketholder.