4 Indy 500 drivers make cents at Last Row Party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Racing fans had a chance to toast and roast the Indianapolis 500’s final four qualifiers at the 51st annual Last Row Party.

Thursday night’s event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Hulman Terrace Club honored IndyCar drivers Christian Lundgaard, Sting Ray Robb, Jack Harvey and Graham Rahal. All four are competing from the 10th or 11th row of the race’s starting grid.

Lundgaard and Harvey took part in the festivities for a second consecutive year, while Robb, an IndyCar rookie, and Rahal, who is filling in for injured Stefan Wilson, are the two newest members of the Last Row Party.

Michael Wilson, public address announcer for Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said, “There’s no preparation. It’s just you kind of wing it. I work with these guys week in and week out, and know them pretty well. So, you have a little fun, and all the guys that were here tonight, everybody in the NTT IndyCar Series, are fantastic to work with. They all have a sense of humor, and they understand that’s part of tonight is just have a lot of fun.”

At the end of Thursday night’s party, all three drivers were gifted with checks for 30, 31, 32 and 33 cents based on their placement in the starting lineup for Sunday’s Indy 500.