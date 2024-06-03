75-year-old John Force races to record 157th NHRA victory

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Funny Car great John Force earned his 157th career NHRA race on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway, in Epping, N.H. (Marc Gewertz/NHRA via AP)

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — John Force raced to his record 157th NHRA victory Sunday at age 75, beating teammate Austin Prock in the Funny Car final at the NHRA New England Nationals.

Force had a 4.081-second run at 319.29 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS, while Prock ran a 4.096 at 316.38.

“We had a good race car and what keeps me alive is driving this hot rod and all these fans,” Force said. “We all work together as a team and that’s what is most important. I wouldn’t be here without this team of guys.”

Force won for the second time this season and the third time at New England Dragway. The 16-time Funny Car season champion also won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, with the double-up victory Sunday pushing him to the season standings.

Doug Kalitta won in Top Fuel and Troy Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock.

Kalitta edged Tony Schumacher with a 3.802 at 332.92 in his dragster. The defending season champion has now won at every current track on the NHRA circuit.

Coughlin topped Erica Enders with a 6.584 at 210.05.