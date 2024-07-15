A.J. Foyt Racing issues statement after IndyCar crash involving Sting Ray Robb

NEWTON, Iowa (WISH) – The NTT IndyCar Series race on Sunday afternoon at Iowa Speedway ended with a four-car crash on the last lap.

The crash involved drivers Sting Ray Robb, Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter and Kyle Kirkwood.

Robb went airborne after hitting the back of Rossi’s car out of turn number two. He then slid down the backstretch upside down.

Kirkwood and Carpenter each lost control their cars in an effort to avoid Robb and Rossi. They would each hit the inside wall. Carpenter’s left rear tire actually ended up on top of Kirkwood’s aeroscreen.

All drivers would be okay.

Robb, a driver for A.J. Foyt Racing, was airlifted to a local hospital “out of abundance of caution for further evaluation.” He would soon be released after “further assessment at Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center.”

A post from A.J. Foyt Racing on X, formally known as Twitter, added that “Sting Ray’s family and AJ Foyt Racing would like to extend our gratitude to the AMR Safety team for their quick response, to INDYCAR medical staff for their thorough care and INDYCAR for the high safety standards of our race cars that allowed Sting Ray to walk away from a horrific accident today. Thank you to everyone for your well wishes. We appreciate your support!”

Team Penske’s Will Power ultimately won the Hy-Vee One Step 250 on Sunday afternoon. News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff spoke with Power on SportsLocker Sunday and asked him to share his thoughts on the safety of the cars after hearing about the accident.

He said the cars are “significantly safer” with the aeroscreen.

“When you look at the thickness of that glass, and then also the halo device, you could call it – that big frame – that is an incredible structure to break through,” Power said. “Compared to our heads, used to just be hanging out there. Much, much safer situation.”

It was Power’s second victory of the season and moved him into second place in the current standings. He is 35 points behind Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou for the championship lead.

The NTT IndyCar Series will race on the Streets of Toronto this upcoming weekend. The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto takes place Sunday, July 21 at 1 p.m. EDT.