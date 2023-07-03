‘A little bit of everything’ leading to Alex Palou’s recent domination

LEXINGTON, Oh. (WISH) — NTT IndyCar Series driver Alex Palou is on one of the most impressive streaks in recent history.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has won four of the last five races, including Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

“I think it’s a little bit of everything,” Palou said. “We had great cars. We have a great team, able to do great pit stops and great strategies. And then we’re fast on track. So I would say it’s a combination of everything. We had a little bit of luck on our side to make it happen.”

Palou is the first driver since Scott Dixon in 2020 to win three races in a row.

3 WINS IN A ROW!!! 🏆 What an amazing way to end a great weekend with 1-2 for the team! THANK YOU @CGRTeams 🚀@AmericanLegion #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/Srr7unM5Rd — Alex Palou Montalbo (@AlexPalou) July 2, 2023

“We know exactly what we need each weekend to have fast cars, to make me feel comfortable and extract 100 percent of it,” Palou said. “And we’ve been doing it since the Month of May.”

Palou’s lead has grown to 110 points over second-place Scott Dixon in the IndyCar championship standings.

