A look at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a busy Thursday for the NTT IndyCar Series as the racing series made two major announcements.

One of the announcements was that FOX Sports will be the exclusive home of INDYCAR beginning with the 2025 season. The other announcement was that the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series schedule was revealed, with all races airing on FOX.

Drivers have been weighing in on the news throughout the day on social media. Some of those drivers have included Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and Colton Herta.

All @indycar races on Network Tv. ✅

Practice & Qualifying on TV. ✅

Saturday & Sunday Indy 500 Qualifying on Network. ✅

19 Network slots per year. ✅@INDYNXT on TV. ✅ This is mega for the sport. Period. #INDYCAR TO THE MOON. @FOXSports — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) June 13, 2024

Here is a look at the 2025 schedule:

Sunday, March 2 – Streets of St. Petersburg

Sunday, March 23 – The Thermal Club

Sunday, April 13 – Streets of Long Beach

Sunday, May 4 – Barber Motorsports Park

Saturday, May 10 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Sunday, May 25 – 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Sunday, June 1 – Streets of Detroit

Sunday, June 15 – World Wide Technology Raceway

Sunday, June 22 – Road America

Sunday, July 6 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Saturday, July 12 – Iowa Speedway Race #1

Sunday, July 13 – Iowa Speedway Race #2

Sunday, July 20 – Streets of Toronto

Sunday, July 27 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Sunday, Aug. 10 – Portland International Raceway

Sunday, Aug. 24 – Milwaukee Mile

Sunday, Aug. 31 – Nashville Superspeedway

All of the races listed above will be points races for the 2025 season. This year, the event at The Thermal Club was an exhibition race that had no impact on the series championship.

The 2024 IndyCar schedule also features two races at Milwaukee Mile, but next year’s event at the track will consist of only one points race.

This year’s IndyCar season has ten events remaining, with its next race taking place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday, June 23. Team Penske’s Will Power currently leads the championship standings by five points over Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou.