A look at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series schedule
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a busy Thursday for the NTT IndyCar Series as the racing series made two major announcements.
One of the announcements was that FOX Sports will be the exclusive home of INDYCAR beginning with the 2025 season. The other announcement was that the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series schedule was revealed, with all races airing on FOX.
Drivers have been weighing in on the news throughout the day on social media. Some of those drivers have included Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and Colton Herta.
Here is a look at the 2025 schedule:
- Sunday, March 2 – Streets of St. Petersburg
- Sunday, March 23 – The Thermal Club
- Sunday, April 13 – Streets of Long Beach
- Sunday, May 4 – Barber Motorsports Park
- Saturday, May 10 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
- Sunday, May 25 – 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500
- Sunday, June 1 – Streets of Detroit
- Sunday, June 15 – World Wide Technology Raceway
- Sunday, June 22 – Road America
- Sunday, July 6 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- Saturday, July 12 – Iowa Speedway Race #1
- Sunday, July 13 – Iowa Speedway Race #2
- Sunday, July 20 – Streets of Toronto
- Sunday, July 27 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
- Sunday, Aug. 10 – Portland International Raceway
- Sunday, Aug. 24 – Milwaukee Mile
- Sunday, Aug. 31 – Nashville Superspeedway
All of the races listed above will be points races for the 2025 season. This year, the event at The Thermal Club was an exhibition race that had no impact on the series championship.
The 2024 IndyCar schedule also features two races at Milwaukee Mile, but next year’s event at the track will consist of only one points race.
This year’s IndyCar season has ten events remaining, with its next race taking place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday, June 23. Team Penske’s Will Power currently leads the championship standings by five points over Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou.