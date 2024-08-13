AJ Foyt Racing signs David Malukas to multi-year deal

HOUSTON (WISH) — AJ Foyt Racing announced that they signed David Malukas to a multi-year deal starting in the 2025 season.

“The history and success of both AJ Foyt Racing and A.J. Foyt himself were key factors in my decision to join the team,” Malukas said in a press release. “Everyone knows that A.J. is a legend and he was someone whose name I always heard growing up. To have the opportunity to work alongside him and drive for his team is very special. I am starting a new chapter in my IndyCar career, and I am eager to achieve strong results with AJ Foyt Racing.”

“David will be a great addition to AJ Foyt Racing,” AJ Foyt Racing Team President Larry Foyt said in the press release. “He is a fierce competitor who possesses a great deal of natural talent. I think David will be a super fit with our engineers and mechanics, and he will be an important factor as we continue to ascend the IndyCar rankings.”

Malukas was not available for the start of the IndyCar season due to a wrist injury he got from a mountain bike accident. He has raced in the last five races, finishing in the top ten in one of them.

Malukas currently drives for Meyer Shank Racing.

The IndyCar Series returns to action on Saturday, August 17 after the break for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in Madison, Illinois.