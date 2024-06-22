Search
Alex Palou continues mastery of Laguna Seca with pole-winning run at California road course

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Álex Palou (10) drives during practice for the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race in Detroit, Friday, May 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
by: Associated Press
MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou continued his mastery of Laguna Seca Raceway by winning the pole Saturday in a qualifying session dominated by Honda drivers. It was the second pole of the season for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver who has finished on the podium in all three of his previous starts on the permanent road course in Monterey, California. He won the race in the 2022 season finale in what many believe was a catalyst in his decision not to leave Ganassi to join Arrow McLaren Racing. Five of the top six drivers in qualifying were powered by Honda.

