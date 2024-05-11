Alex Palou goes back-to-back, wins Sonsio Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a familiar feeling for Alex Palou. For the second straight year, he won the Sonsio Grand Prix.

He becomes just the second driver in the short history of the Grand Prix to win in consecutive years, joining Will Power who went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.

Palou led for 39 laps. He started in first and had three passes. He becomes the first driver to win the Grand Prix from the pole position since Will Power in 2018.

“It was an amazing weekend,” Palou said. “We started out slow, but they (his team) gave me a perfect car for qualifying and then on the race. (We) did have a couple of mistakes, lost first place on the first corner, but they just gave me with strategy and the pit stop they got me back to first place. So, cannot thank them enough for the car and for the strategy they gave me today.”

Will Power finished in second and Christian Lundgaard finished third to round out the podium.

Lundgaard led for the second most amount of laps, pacing the race for 35 laps.

“(I’m) disappointed to not get the win, but I think we as a team we need to be positive about at least being on the podium,” Lundgaard said. “I think the display we put on out there also indicates what we really have to offer.”

Graham Rahal, News 8’s driver analyst for the month of May, finished in ninth place.

“We weren’t good enough today, period,” Rahal said. “I was not very pleased with the car, the balance of the car, and unfortunately, it’s a game of inches around here.”

Overall, the race had eight different leaders, 25 lead changes, and 270 on-track passes.

Now, the attention turns to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”: The Indianapolis 500. Practice starts on Tuesday, May 14, qualifying runs from May 18 through May 19, and the race will be on Sunday, May 26.