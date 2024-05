Alex Palou wins the Sonsio Grand Prix

Alex Palou after winning the pole for Saturday's race (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Alex Palou won the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday.

He becomes just the second driver in the short history of the Grand Prix to win in consecutive years, joining Will Power, who went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.

Palou led for 39 laps. He started first and had three passes.

