Alexander Rossi to miss Sunday’s IndyCar race on Streets of Toronto

Alexander Rossi is shown during the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto in Toronto, Ontario. (Joe Skibinski/IMS Photo/Penske Entertainment)

TORONTO (WISH) — NTT IndyCar Series driver Alexander Rossi entered this weekend eighth in the season standings.

And unfortunately for the Arrow McLaren driver, he will either stay there or have fallen in the standings by the end of this weekend.

That’s because Rossi will miss Sunday’s Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto on the Streets of Toronto after breaking his right thumb during a practice crash on Friday.

The injury happened after Rossi hit the tire barriers late in the practice session.

He was seen and released from the INDYCAR Medical Unit.

“It’s unfortunate because the injury occurred when I almost made it around the corner and I didn’t want to give up on it, so I didn’t quite get my hands off the wheel in time,” Rossi said, according to a story by Curt Cavin posted on IndyCar’s website. “However, everyone seems optimistic about the kind of injury it is. We’re going to take the next steps here and get ready for Gateway.”

Arrow McLaren said it will announce the No. 7 car’s replacement driver once that driver is confirmed.

The team’s sporting director, 2013 Indy 500 champion Tony Kanaan, posted on X, formally known as Twitter, on Friday night. In the post, he said his “entire positive energy today is with you my friend,” referencing Rossi.

Andretti Global’s Colton Herta turned the fastest lap during Friday’s practice session. He turned a total of 26 laps and had a fast lap of 105.334 mph.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist was second fastest in the session, turning a fast lap of 104.832 mph.

Last year’s winner of the event, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard, had the 11th fastest lap on Friday.

The second practice session of the weekend is set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. EDT with qualifying scheduled to take place later in the day at 2:45 p.m.

Sunday’s race will start a little after 1 p.m.