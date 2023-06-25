Allmendinger runs away off 2nd OT restart to win Nashville Xfinity race

AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet, celebrates by kissing the yard of bricks after winning the the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — A.J. Allmendinger pulled away on the second overtime restart and won his second NASCAR Xfinity race this year and 17th of his career Saturday, taking the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. The 41-year-old Allmendinger took the lead for good on lap 177 and seemed poised to cruise to victory until Chad Chastain spun coming off Turn 4 with five laps left. Allmendinger left everyone behind off the second restart. He and his team celebrated as more cars spun and crashed in a haze of smoke behind him. Riley Herbst finished second, with Sam Mayer third, Austin Hill fourth and Josh Berry fifth.