Arrow McLaren helping raise funds for new animal shelter in Indy

Arrow McLaren IndyCar drivers Théo Pourchaire, Alexander Rossi and Pato O'Ward (left to right) on Wednesday (Provided Photo/Arrow McLaren)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Arrow McLaren NTT IndyCar Series race team is not only hoping to find success on the track this May, but it is also hoping to make an impact away from the track.

The team and “Friends of Indy Animals” are teaming up for the “Race to the Finish Line” this month.

The goal is to help raise money for a new animal shelter in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is currently in the process of its $7 million capital campaign for a new animal shelter, which will be located at 5001 Raymond St.

The shelter is set to break ground in mid-June.

On Wednesday, Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Théo Pourchaire, and Alexander Rossi, were at Monument Circle in Indianapolis to help promote the capital campaign. The three drivers spent some time with Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter dogs.

“I have two dogs,” Rossi said. “So animals are close to me. A special place in my heart. Especially now, this time of year, it’s their final push to raise the last amount of money. They’re (an anonymous donor) matching donations up to $20,000. So anything we can do as an IndyCar team and drivers at Arrow McLaren to raise awareness for that is a really good thing.”

Rossi spent time on Wednesday with a shelter dog named Cheryl:

Rossi with Cheryl on Wednesday (Provided Photo/Arrow McLaren)

O’Ward spent time with a shelter dog named Samuél:

O’Ward with Samuél on Wednesday (Provided Photo/Arrow McLaren)

Pourchaire spent time with a shelter dog named Teddy Porkchop:

Pourchaire with Teddy Porkchop on Wednesday (Provided Photo/Arrow McLaren)

The drivers took photos with the dogs and those photos will be used throughout the month to encourage donations for the capital campaign.

To donate to the campaign, click here.

This past weekend the three drivers all took part in the Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Rossi finished 8th, O’Ward finished 13th and Pourchaire finished 19th.