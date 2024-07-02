Arrow McLaren makes change to its driver lineup for next season

Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, reaches for his helmet during qualifications for the final three starting spots in the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(WISH) — Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team announced on Tuesday that they will be making another change to their driver lineup for next season.

Christian Lundgaard will replace Alexander Rossi, who is in his second year with Arrow McLaren.

Lundgaard joins Pato O’Ward and Nolan Siegel as the three drivers for Arrow McLaren next season.

Lundgaard will drive the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. He’s currently in 11th in the NTT IndyCar Series championship standings. Rossi is currently in 7th.

Lundgaard was the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year. He was with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and has spent his three season in IndyCar with them.

“I’m excited to have my plans set for 2025 and beyond, and I’m thrilled it’s with Arrow McLaren,” Lundgaard said in a press release. “I have a lot of respect for Zak (Brown), Gavin (Ward), Tony and the team, and I think Pato (O’Ward), Nolan (Siegel) and I will work well together. I’m focused 100% on finishing this season strong with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. We have a lot of the season left, but this is a huge weight off my shoulders that will hopefully let me compete at my best the next nine races.”

“My time at Arrow McLaren, while it’s been only short two seasons, has been rewarding in many ways,” Rossi said in a press release. “I’m grateful to have been part of the team’s internal growth. The No. 7 crew is fantastic, and I’ve built a lot of long-lasting friendships with the team. Zak (Brown), Gavin (Ward), Tony and I had many conversations over the last several months on my future with the team. We were not able to come to terms on a new deal, so the mutual decision to part ways is amicable. I’m very confident with current discussions in the paddock to land a new spot. I’ll have good news to follow soon, and meanwhile I’m focused on a top-five finish in the 2024 championship and a strong conclusion to my time in papaya.”

Arrow McLaren will be one of the youngest teams next season with O’Ward, Lundgaard, and Siegel.