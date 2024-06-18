Arrow McLaren signs rookie to multiyear deal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Arrow McLaren has found their third driver.

The IndyCar team announced Tuesday afternoon that rookie Nolan Siegel will join the team full time on a new multiyear deal and will debut in the No. 6 this weekend at Monterey. Siegel will be the newest addition with former Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi and fan favorite Pato O’Ward.

“I’m looking forward to jumping right in with the Arrow McLaren team this week and conﬁrming my place in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in papaya moving forward,” Siegel said in a press release. “This is an unexpected jump, but I’m thrilled to be in this position after a rewarding run in the Indy NXT by Firestone series with HMD Motorsports. I am looking forward to this new journey and learning alongside the entire team starting this weekend in my home state.”

Siegel will be the permanent replacement in the No. 6 car after Arrow McLaren dropped an injured David Malukas earlier in the season. Since then, Callum Ilott drove the No. 6 in the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 with Théo Pourchaire taking over on the Streets of Detroit the following week.

The news comes on the heels of Siegel’s win in the LMP2 class during 24 Hours of Le Mans last weekend.

“Stability and sustained growth are key to our long-term game plan here, and this is a signiﬁcant step in that mission,” Arrow McLaren Team Principal Gavin Ward said in a release. “First, I want to thank Théo for his time ﬁlling in on the No. 6 car with us in recent weeks. We’ve been working through musical chairs all season, and ultimately, making this change to Nolan now that he’s available gives us the chance to build a foundation for the future. He is a young, talented driver with an immense amount of experience at this stage of his career, and we’re excited to continue on the upward journey together.”

This is Siegel’s third team this season. He raced with Dale Coyne Racing at Long Beach and failed to qualify for DCR at Thermal and the Indianapolis 500. Most recently, Siegel drove the Juncos Hollinger Racing No. 78 at Road America after Agustin Canapino was removed from the team.

Siegel finished third in the Indy NXT standings last season after five podium finishes and two winners — at Detroit and Road America.