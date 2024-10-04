Award-winning actor to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Actor Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" on May 9, 2019, at One Hanson in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — There have been plenty of celebrities and actors at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, although most of them do not race on the famed track.

One actor who is breaking that norm is Keanu Reeves.

The award-winning actor will be behind the wheel of a car in the GR Cup Series event at IMS this weekend.

Reeves will pilot the Eagles Canyon Racing powered by Fast Track Toyota GR86 in the AM class.

“I just want to say ‘Thank you’ and my appreciation for the opportunity to race in the Toyota GR Cup at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Reeves said in a video message posted on X, formally known as Twitter.

It will be Reeves’ professional racing debut.

He’s found success in a race car before though, having won the 2009 Long Beach Grand Prix Pro-Celebrity Race.

Fans will have a chance to see Reeves drive for the first time on Friday morning during GR Cup qualifying from 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. EDT.

The GR Cup’s first race of the weekend will take place on Saturday morning, with another qualifying session and race scheduled for Sunday.

Some notable movies that Reeves has acted in during his career include the “John Wick” franchise, “The Matrix” and, fittingly, “Speed.”

The GR Cup is part of “Indy 8 Hour” weekend. The main event will be an eight-hour Intercontinental GT Challenge race called the Indianapolis 8 Hour.

Last year, Philipp Eng, Sheldon von der Linde and Dries Vanthoor teamed up to drive to victory in the Indianapolis 8 Hour.

This will be the third straight weekend that there has been racing at IMS. The IMSA TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks took place Sept. 20-22, while the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by Avanti took place last weekend.

This weekend’s event though will be the final major racing event of the year at IMS.

For information on tickets for this weekend at IMS, click here.