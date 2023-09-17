Battle on the Bricks underway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time in a decade, the Battle of the Bricks is back at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The gates are open from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., promising fans an action-packed day at the track.

First on the line-up for Sunday is the Porsche Carrera Cup, followed by the Lamborghini Trofeo and an exciting pre-race grid walk. However, the main event is the Battle on the Bricks, a two-and-a-half hour race on the challenging road course set to rev to life at 1 p.m.

Race fans have viewing choices, too. Reserved Seats in the Hulman Terrace Club are open for premium viewing, or fans can snag general admission tickets. Reserved seats are $300 a ticket, while general admission is $60.

Doug Boles, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, shared his enthusiasm for the day. Fans have traveled from across the nation, with some even camping in the infield all weekend.

Boles said, “I love seeing fans, discussing cars and speedway history, and welcoming kids 15 and under for free every day.”

Get an up-close look at the pit crews’ work in the open paddock area, and no special pass is needed.

Keep in mind – there’s more racing to come in the coming weeks:

USAC Driven 2 Save Lives BC39: Sept. 27 – 30