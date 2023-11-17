Behind the Bricks: Crown Hill connections

Conversation with IMS Social Media Specialist Zach Horrall about new podcast focusing on Crown Hill Cemetery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new episode of Behind the Bricks marks a rare road trip for the series.

Instead of sharing secrets found inside, under, or around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, this week’s edition heads a few miles northeast to a different historic and hallowed site – Crown Hill Cemetery.

“Crown Hill was absolutely incredible to work with. Honestly, the hardest part was there was so much content we were there for probably two-and-a-half hours, and I don’t even think we scratched the surface,” IMS Social Media Specialist Zach Horrall explained in a preview of the podcast on Daybreak.

Crown Hill is Indiana’s largest cemetery and the final resting place of many of Indiana’s most famous (and infamous) names: President Benjamin Harrison, Colonel Eli Lilly, “Hoosier Poet” James Whitcomb Riley, gangster John Dillinger, and dozens more.

The list also includes Frank Wheeler, James Allison, Arthur Newby, and Carl Fisher – the four founders of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles takes us on a wide-ranging tour of the cemetery and its many links to the speedway and racing.

Key points include:

The Final Finish Line – a strip of original Culver bricks (the type used to pave the track) engraved with the names of dozens of racing-related people buried at Crown Hill.

– a strip of original Culver bricks (the type used to pave the track) engraved with the names of dozens of racing-related people buried at Crown Hill. Winners Gravesites – the final resting places of three Indy 500 victors and the winner of the very first race at the track, in 1909, predating the 500.

– the final resting places of three Indy 500 victors and the winner of the very first race at the track, in 1909, predating the 500. Medallion Project – markers at notable graves and mausoleums enabling self-guided tours, including one specifically highlighting racing connections

– markers at notable graves and mausoleums enabling self-guided tours, including one specifically highlighting racing connections Fisher Family Mausoleum – The resting place of Carl Fisher’s ashes. In the episode, Boles tells the fascinating story of why Carl Fisher is not in the spot he was originally supposed to occupy.

Behind the Bricks is available through any of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway social media channels and our own All Indiana Podcast Network.