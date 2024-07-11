Brickyard Fan Fest to kick off 30th anniversary celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Racing officials hope to rev excitement for Brickyard 400.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set to host Brickyard Fan Fest on Thursday evening at the Bottleworks District in downtown Indianapolis.

NASCAR will take over IMS starting July 19 to mark the 30th anniversary of the race.

Thursday’s event will feature an appearance by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and IMS President Doug Boles.

Boles said they hosted fan fests around the state in May for the Indianapolis 500 and this will be the first time they try it out for the Brickyard.

“These little fan fests … they turned out to be fantastic,” Boles said. “We’re going to experiment with just one for the Brickyard … It’s an opportunity to get out of the community and say thank you to our fans.”

The event includes trivia and giveaways for fans. A NASCAR show car will also be on display for fans to take pictures with.

Boles says he’s excited to celebrate a milestone anniversary.

“Celebrate the fact that Jeff Gordon won that first race,” Boles said. “That’s one of the most iconic wins in NASCAR history, not just Indianapolis Motor Speedway history, but in NASCAR history. So having Jeff back, a lot of those drivers are going to come back who competed in that first Brickyard 400 … Having this fan fest as a way to kick that off.”

The Brickyard Fan Fest starts at 5 p.m. in the Bottleworks District.

Brickyard 400 Schedule